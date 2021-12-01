VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
SARS to appeal tax information release court ruling

By Nompilo Zulu
A general view of the SARS building in Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Misha Jordaan)

Johannesburg – The South African Revenue Service (SARS) will appeal the recent Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg judgment ordering the release of former President Jacob Zuma’s tax information.

On Wednesday, SARS said it had received the decision after Commissioner Edward Kieswetter received “carefully considered” legal advice.

Another consideration in the decision was a strong recommendation from the relevant SARS governance committee.

In a statement, SARS said it was appealing the order and opposing the confirmation by the Constitutional Court of the unconstitutionality of the Promotion to Access to Information Act and Tax Administration Act.

“The judgement as it currently stands, if left unchallenged, would undermine the sacrosanct principle of the confidentiality of taxpayer information, which is the bedrock upon which the work of SARS and other international revenue authorities is based,” said SARS.

Kieswetter said: “The public can be assured that SARS will defend the principle of confidentiality on behalf of every single taxpayer. Every taxpayer is equal before the law, and we will apply the laws relevant to SARS without fear, favour or prejudice.”

As the matter is now before the courts, SARS said it would refrain from commenting further.

– SAnews.gov.za

