SA’s first black woman nuclear scientist ‘was source of pride’

South Africa’s first black woman nuclear scientist, Senamile Masango, has been remembered as one of the scientists who inspired thousands in the industry.

This after Masango, a pioneering and renowned nuclear scientist born in Nongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, died after a short illness recently. She was 37.

The Department of Electricity and Energy has offered its condolences to the family of the deceased, saying Masango’s legacy will continue to inspire generations.

“Masango’s legacy as a role model and her tireless efforts to promote science and technology will continue to inspire future generations,” said the department in a statement.

“The ministry acknowledges her remarkable journey and the positive impact she made throughout her life.

“We mourn her loss alongside those who knew and loved her. May her memory serve as a guiding light for all who aspire to follow in her footsteps.”

Passion for scientific inquiry

Masango promoted youth empowerment through her foundation and served on the board of the Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa at the time of her passing.

Said the department: “Masango’s contributions to the scientific community and her unwavering commitment to empowering young women in science have left an indelible mark on our nation and beyond.

“As the first African woman to participate in experiments at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research, she inspired many with her groundbreaking achievements and passion for scientific inquiry.

“Her dedication to fostering academic excellence, through the Senamile Masango Foundation, demonstrated her belief in the potential of the next generation.

“Through her leadership, she advocated for inclusivity and represented South Africa on the international stage, particularly within the Brics [Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa] Youth Energy Agency.”

Beacon of hope

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said Masango was a beacon of hope for many young people, especially women.

‘Her global recognition was a source of pride, as she became the first African woman to conduct experiments at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research,” said Mashatile.

“Her brilliance was further acknowledged on a global scale, earning her the prestigious Women in Science Award in 2022.

“Her impact extended beyond her scientific achievements, as she was also a visionary entrepreneur, serving as the founder and executive chair of Mphathisithele Consulting, an energy consulting firm.

“Her passion for developing critical skills among the population and women in science, in particular, will be sorely missed.”

