SA’s G20 presidency an opportunity to bridge divides and heal the planet 

Last week, the world’s top diplomats gathered in Johannesburg, at the National Agriculture Sports Recreation Events Centre (Nasrec), a place where history and hope intersect. Built to bridge the apartheid-era divides between Johannesburg’s north and south, Nasrec is more than a venue – it is a symbol of what humanity can achieve when we choose unity over division, progress over stagnation.

Just a stone’s throw away lies Soweto, South Africa’s largest township, a place born of segregation but now a beacon of resilience. It is home to two Nobel Peace Prize laureates, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela, whose legacies remind us that even the deepest divides can be overcome.

Nasrec’s location is no accident. It stands as a powerful metaphor for the work ahead: bridging divides – historical, economic, and geopolitical – to create a world that works for all.

As South Africa assumes the G20 presidency, we carry this spirit of unity into our mission. Our theme – Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability – is not just a slogan; it is a call to action for a world at a crossroads.

The urgency of this moment cannot be overstated. We are halfway to the 2030 deadline for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), yet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a stark warning: we are “leaving more than half the world behind”.

His recent report paints a grim picture: only 12% of SDG targets are on track, while 30% have stalled or regressed. Without immediate action, the 2030 Agenda risks becoming an epitaph for what might have been.

The challenges we face are not isolated; they are interconnected and escalating. Geopolitical divisions are widening, economic tensions are rising, and the devastating impacts of climate change are accelerating.

These crises threaten to derail progress on poverty eradication, gender equality, and global peace. The G20, as a forum for international economic cooperation, must rise to the occasion.

South Africa’s G20 presidency is guided by the philosophy of ubuntu – a profound African concept that means “I am, because we are.” It speaks to our shared humanity, our interconnectedness and our collective responsibility to one another.

Solidarity demands that we recommit to multilateralism and dialogue. In a world increasingly fractured by trade wars, ideological divisions, and political intolerance, we must find common ground.

Equality requires us to confront the stark disparities between the Global North and South. Africa, for instance, contributes the least to climate change yet bears its harshest consequences.

Climate-related costs consume up to 5% of the continent’s GDP, yet Africa received a mere 2% of global clean energy investments between 2015 and 2022.

The G20 must prioritise financing for development, debt relief and the transition to clean energy. High financing costs and unsustainable debt burdens are stifling progress in developing economies, diverting resources away from critical development needs.

We must reform the global financial architecture to ensure no country is left behind. The G20 has a unique opportunity to shape a more equitable and sustainable world.

By focusing on solidarity, equality, and sustainability, we can address the root causes of global instability and inequality.

First, we must recommit to the principles of multilateralism. The UN remains the primary forum for maintaining international peace and security, protecting human rights, and promoting sustainable development. However, the UN must be reformed to reflect the realities of the 21st century. This includes revitalising the UN General Assembly, ensuring equitable geographical representation in the secretariat, and reforming the Security Council to make it more representative.

Second, we must prioritise conflict resolution and peace building.

South Africa is deeply concerned by the conflicts in Africa, particularly in Sudan and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. The recent loss of 14 South African soldiers serving in the DRC is a stark reminder of the human cost of conflict. We call on the G20 to support efforts to “silence the guns” in Africa.

Third, we must address the global debt crisis. The current system is fundamentally flawed, with high financing costs and debt service obligations diverting resources away from development needs.

South Africa is committed to playing a bridge-building role between the Global North and South. The challenges we face are immense, but they are not insurmountable.

In the words of Nelson Mandela, “It always seems impossible until it is done.” Let us seize this moment to bridge divides, heal our planet, and create a future of dignity and opportunity for all.

Lamola is the minister of international relations and cooperation

