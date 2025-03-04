SA’s GDP records a 0.6% increase in the fourth quarter of 2024

South Africa’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024, following a decrease of 0.1% in the third quarter of 2024.

This is according to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), which attributed the growth to, among others, an increase by 17.2% in the agriculture, forestry and fishing industry, which contributed 0.4 of a percentage point to the positive GDP growth.

“This was primarily due to increased economic activities reported for field crops and animal products. The finance, real estate and business services industry increased by 1.1%, contributing 0.3 of a percentage point. Increased economic activities were reported for financial intermediation. Also in real estate activities and other business services,” Stats SA said on Tuesday.

Wholesale trade, retail trade and motor trade

The trade, catering and accommodation industry increased by 1.4%, contributing 0.2 of a percentage point.

Increased economic activities were reported for wholesale trade, retail trade and motor trade.

“The transport, storage and communication industry decreased by 1.0%, contributing -0.1 of a percentage point. Decreased economic activities were reported for land transport and transport support services.

Manufacturing took a knock

“The manufacturing industry decreased by 0.6%, contributing -0.1 of a percentage point. Six of the 10 manufacturing divisions reported negative growth rates. The largest negative contributions were reported for the basic iron and steel, and non-ferrous metal products. Also metal products and machinery division and the motor vehicles, parts and accessories, and other transport equipment division,” Stats SA said.

General government services decreased by 0.5%. This was mainly due to decreased employment in national and provincial government and extra-budgetary institutions.

The electricity, gas and water industry decreased by 1.4%. This was largely due to decreases in electricity production and consumption.

The mining and quarrying industry decreased by 0.2%. Decreased economic activities were reported for manganese ore and iron ore.

Expenditure on GDP

As far as the expenditure on real GDP, it increased by 0.6% in the fourth quarter of 2024. This is following a decrease of 0.1% in the third quarter of 2024.

“Household final consumption expenditure (HFCE) increased by 1.0%. This contributed 0.6 a percentage point to the total growth. Positive growth rates were reported for semi-durable, durable and non-durable goods,” Stats SA said.

The main positive contributors to the increase in HFCE were expenditures on clothing and footwear (4.4% and contributing 0.2 of a percentage point). Food and non-alcoholic beverages (1.4% and contributing 0.2 of a percentage point). Recreation and culture (2.5% and contributing 0.2 of a percentage point). Furnishings, household equipment and maintenance (1.9% and contributing 0.1 of a percentage point). “Other” (0.9% and contributing 0.1 of a percentage point). Health (1.2% and contributing 0.1 of a percentage point). Alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics (1.4% and contributing 0.1 of a percentage point).

Transport and restaurants and hotels

Stats SA said the negative contributors were expenditures on transport and restaurants and hotels.

“Final consumption expenditure by general government decreased by 0.8%. This contributed -0.2 of a percentage point to the total growth. And this was mainly driven by decreases in purchases of goods and services, and compensation of employees.

“Gross fixed capital formation decreased by 0.7%, contributing -0.1 of a percentage point to the total growth.

“The negative contributors to the decrease were residential buildings (-7.5% and contributing -0.9 of a percentage point). Machinery and other equipment (-1.3% and contributing -0.5 of a percentage point). Non-residential buildings (-2.7% and contributing -0.2 of a percentage point),” Stats SA said.

There was a R16.4-billion drawdown of inventories (seasonally adjusted and annualised value).

Large decreases in two industries, namely mining and trade, catering and accommodation, contributed to the inventory drawdown.

“Net exports made a neutral contribution (0.0 percentage points) to expenditure on GDP. Exports of goods and services increased by 2.1%. This was largely influenced by increased trade in pearls, precious and semiprecious stones and precious metals, and chemical products

“Imports of goods and services increased by 2.0%. This was largely influenced by increased trade in vehicles and transport equipment. It is excluding large aircraft; vegetable products; and machinery and electrical equipment,” Stats SA said.

