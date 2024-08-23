SA’s Mpox disease under control, says Cabinet

Cabinet has moved to reassure South Africans that the Mpox disease outbreak is under control.

The disease has now been declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Its’s also declared a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS) and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Addressing the media during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Pretoria on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni reported that to date, the total number of positive cases recorded in South Africa stands at 24.

24 confirmed cases

The cases include three deaths, 19 recoveries and two active cases undergoing home isolation.

“Of these, 12 cases were reported in Gauteng, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape,” Ntshavheni said.

Cabinet has called on members of the public to play their part by taking precautions. Also by supporting the government’s efforts to prevent the spread of Mpox by remaining vigilant. They are also urged to exercise non-pharmaceutical interventions such as heightened personal hygiene – to prevent further transmission.

“Cabinet supports the call by President Cyril Ramaphosa. This in his capacity as the AU Champion on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness, and Response. For all partners to collaborate with the Africa CDC to ensure …support from the international community. To guarantee equitable access to medical countermeasures, including diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines,” she said.

Tackling foot-and-mouth disease

Cabinet has also noted major progress made in tackling foot and mouth disease (FMD). This in the Kouga and Kou-Kamma Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape, with the last clinical case reported in mid-July.

Ntshavheni said animal movements in and out of the affected regions continues to be monitored. This is to prevent the spread of the disease to unaffected areas, in terms of the Disease Management Area. As well as the transportation of livestock from one place to another [which] requires a transport permit. The permit is given by a local state veterinary office in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

Over 92,000 cattle and 600 sheep across 67 farms vaccinated

“The 30 cattle farms that have tested positive for the disease have been placed under quarantine. And vaccination efforts continue to control the spread of infection, and reduce the severity of clinical symptoms.

“Additionally, pre-emptive vaccination has been carried out on a further 37 farms identified as high risk. This is due to their proximity to infected areas. In total, over 92, 000 cattle and nearly 600 sheep across 67 farms have been vaccinated,” Ntshavheni said.

SAnews.gov.za

