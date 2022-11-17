SA’s population headed for 70-million by 2035 – Statistics SA

With the world’s population having reached a milestone of 8-billion people, Statistics South Africa projects that South Africa is on course to have a population of 70-million in the next 13 years.

“South Africa is projected to reach a population of 70-million in 2035. Such a milestone should be used as a catalyst for pursuing economic and social investments, so as to improve the lives of every South African,” the statistics agency said.

However, the agency flagged South Africa’s ageing population as presenting a serious challenge for policymakers.

“South Africa is one of the few developing countries experiencing a significant increase in the proportion of persons aged 60 and over, estimated to increase from 9.2% in 2002 to 16% in 2050.

“The growing proportion of elderly persons in South Africa will bring new challenges. Aging populations often experience old-age dependency, social and economic vulnerability, and increased strain on health and social care.”

The statistics agency also found that while the life expectancy at birth globally reduced from 72.8 years in 2019 to 71.7 years in 2022, South Africa fared worse with life expectancy having reduced from 64.9 in 2019 to 62.8 in 2022.

