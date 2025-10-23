SASCOC concludes forensic probe into Athletics SA credit card misuse

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has concluded its forensic investigation into the alleged misuse of Athletics South Africa’s (ASA) credit cards. The development was confirmed by SASCOC President Barry Hendricks during a recent meeting of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture.

According to Hendricks, the report implicates ASA President James Moloi, ASA Acting CEO Terrence Magogodela, and the financial manager, among others. He said the report has been submitted to both the ASA board and the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, who is expected to provide guidance on the next steps.

Report handed to minister

“We’ve been dealing with this matter for some time. And we can confirm that the forensic report has been completed and handed over to the minister. We have also met with the ASA board and given them directions,” Hendricks told Parliament.

Parliament heard that the report specifically focuses on the misuse of ASA’s credit cards.

The investigation stems from a parliamentary sitting held on June 17. There, Moloi and Magogodela admitted to using the organisation’s credit card for personal expenses. These include alcohol, restaurants, and clothing purchases. In that meeting, Moloi confessed that he used one of ASA’s three credit cards, registered in his name, to “entertain clients” with alcohol at local taverns.

Following these revelations, McKenzie instructed SASCOC to launch an investigation into ASA’s financial conduct.

Committee to scrutinise report

The portfolio committee has since requested a copy of the report from SASCOC for further scrutiny. And it has called for the investigation’s scope to be expanded beyond credit card misuse. Committee Chairperson Joe McGluwa emphasised the need for accountability and stronger governance across sporting federations.

“We are here to hold federations accountable. This committee is about good governance—we are the watchdogs,” said McGluwa.

“In our June meeting, several issues were raised, including credit card misuse. A lack of transparency, misrepresentation of relationships, the use of private security, unauthorised travel, and a broader leadership and governance crisis. These are not isolated incidents, they reflect a systemic failure of leadership. Not only in ASA but across many sports bodies.”

McGluwa told Sunday World that the committee has formally requested the report from SASCOC.

Recommendations to follow

“Once we receive it, we will summon those involved, make recommendations. And, if necessary, we will refer the matter to law enforcement for further investigation,” he said.

SASCOC spokesperson Bronson Mokabela reiterated that the minister was given the report.

“The minister has been given the report to study. SASCOC is allowing the ASA Board and governing council of ASA to deal with the matter in line with their constitution,” he said.

