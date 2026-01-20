Sassa denies rules amended for jobless foreigners to get R370 grant

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has rejected claims that it has changed its rules to allow foreign nationals to receive the R370 monthly Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant.

Paseka Letsatsi, a spokesperson for Sassa, stated that the shared information on social media is misleading and could potentially lead to public confusion.

His comment comes after some social media users posted on their accounts that “the ANC government just updated the Sassa website; asylum seekers [sic] are now included in our social grants”.

“They are sick and tired of hiding the fact that they were secretly paying Sassa grants to illegal foreigners,” read the posts, which have since gone viral.

No amendments to policies

Letsatsi said there have been no changes to the policies or regulations governing the Covid-19 SRD grant.

He emphasised that neither the minister of finance nor the minister of social development announced any amendments during recent budget speeches.

He explained that only the National Treasury and the Department of Social Development are responsible for any policy changes related to social grants.

Sassa CEO Themba Matlou warned the public against spreading false information, saying it could create tension in a country already facing serious social challenges.

“We wish to categorically state that no regulations have been amended, nor has the eligibility criteria changed.

“If there are any changes to our regulations, the minister of social development will announce them, and the updated regulations will be published.

“Members of the public need to verify information through official Sassa and government channels before circulation,” said Matlou.

Covid-19 SRD regulations

Letsatsi highlighted that the Covid-19 SRD regulations published in 2022 remain in force.

These regulations state that the grant is for people who have insufficient means and who meet strict eligibility requirements.

To qualify, an applicant must be a South African citizen, permanent resident, refugee, holder of a recognised special permit, or asylum seeker with a valid permit.

He said applicants must also be between the ages of 18 and 60, live in South Africa, not stay in a government-funded institution, and must not refuse work or education opportunities without a valid reason

By January 1, Sassa had received 14 135 SRD applications from permanent residents, refugees, and special permit holders.

Of these, 8 368 applications were approved and 2 690 payments were made.

