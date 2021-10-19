Sassa releases first cycle unclaimed Covid-19 SRD grants

Johannesburg- Approved applicants of the special Covid-19 SRD Grant, whose unclaimed funds from the first round of the grant were to be forfeited on 31 August 2021, can still collect their unclaimed funds at the Post Office.

The Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu made this important development possible through the recently published Ministerial Directions.

The affected beneficiaries have until 30 November 2021 to collect their unclaimed funds. Payments not withdrawn by any beneficiary by end of November 2021 will be forfeited to the State to fund other government priorities.

“It’s an early Christmas for the first cycle’s approved beneficiaries who could not claim their benefits at the Post Office. We welcome this decision which was brought about by the visionary leadership of Minister Lindiwe Zulu.”

“We also acknowledge that this special grant goes a long way in assisting the most vulnerable in society. Therefore we urge approved clients who have unclaimed funds from the previous cycle to collect them as soon as possible”, Busisiwe Memela-Khambula, SASSA CEO said.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma