Satma organisers fuming over SABC’s failure to broadcast event

The SABC has been accused of leaving the SA Traditional Music Association (Satma) awards organisers and viewers with an egg on their faces.

This after the public broadcaster failed to screen the awards ceremony last weekend. The awards, staged for the 18th time, were held at the Durban Christian Centre Jesus Dome

Among those who attended were the who’s who of the entertainment industry who lived up to the event’s theme by rocking up in traditional attires.

Diverse cultures, traditions

The awards celebrate the diverse cultures and traditions practised in South Africa.

From Saturday morning, the event organisers put up posters on social media reminding viewers to tune into SABC1 at 9pm for the broadcast of the event.

There was a huge buzz on social media with many people looking forward to reliving the memorable night of traditional music.

However, the SABC failed to broadcast the awards, much to the viewers’ chagrin.

Keletso Dlamini, spokesperson for the awards, registered his displeasure at the SABC’s failure to broadcast the event.

“We have noted that the 18th Satma awards were not flighted by our broadcast partner SABC1 on December 23 as previously agreed,” said Dlamini.

“We shall engage with the SABC on this matter to seek clarity. Our sincere apologies to all our loyal lovers of traditional music and culture.”

Broadcaster promises to investigate

SABC spokesperson Monnie Seapolelo promised to provide an explanation at a later date once an investigation has been conducted.

Sunday World reported a week ago that there was behind-the-scenes drama at the awards.

Before the Best Traditional Social Media Influencer award was announced, Sunday World witnessed Umkhokha actress Nelisiwe Sibiya charging towards stage coordinator Phumlani Zwane.

Apparently Sibiya had reliably learnt that she would not receive an award, which instead went to King Nuba.

Displeased and annoyed that she had lost to someone with no celebrity status like her, Sibiya questioned how King Nuba overtook her on votes.

King Nuba is a hustler from a village in the province’s south coast who, two years ago, shot to fame through comedic posts on social media.

