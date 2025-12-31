Saulsville tavern massacre suspect abandons bail bid

A 32-year-old man accused of carrying out one of the deadliest tavern shootings in recent years has abandoned his bid for bail, as he faces a mountain of charges linked to the brutal attack at a hostel in Saulsville, Pretoria.

The suspect appeared briefly at the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court this week, where he formally withdrew his bail application.

He is charged with 12 counts of murder and 13 counts of attempted murder following the bloody shooting spree that left families and an entire community shattered.

The horror attack unfolded in the early hours of December 6, at about 4am, when the accused allegedly arrived at a popular tavern with two accomplices.

The trio is accused of opening fire on patrons inside the establishment, killing 12 people on the spot and seriously injuring 13 others.

The motive for the attack has not yet been disclosed, but police described the incident as “cold-blooded” and “calculated’, sending shockwaves across Gauteng and beyond.

The survivors of the attack were rushed to nearby hospitals, while the crime scene was cordoned off for hours as investigators collected evidence.

Centralisation of criminal cases

Following what authorities called an intensive investigation, the accused was arrested on December 22 in Polokwane, Limpopo.

At the time of his arrest, he was already in police custody for an unrelated matter, raising further questions about his alleged criminal history.

In court, the state indicated that more legal processes may follow, including the possible centralisation of cases, given the seriousness and scale of the charges.

The matter was postponed to February 23.

Lumka Mahanjana, the regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, confirmed the developments, saying the state was ready to pursue justice for the victims and their families.

The Saulsville massacre has reignited calls for tougher action against gun violence and illegal firearms, with community leaders demanding swift justice and harsh sentences for those responsible.

