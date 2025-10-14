‘Say no to pens down parties to save matriculants’ campaign kicks into gear

As matriculants across the country prepare for their final exams, the World Changers Candidate has launched the 2025 “Say No to Pens-Down Parties” campaign.

The campaign is in partnership with the Gauteng Department of Social Development and the Gauteng Department of Education, and supported by the Central Drug Authority.

The initiative was unveiled at Dinwiddie High School in Germiston, Ekurhuleni, on Monday. This ahead of the Class of 2025’s exams beginning on October 20.

Aims to discourage alcohol, substance use

The campaign aims to raise awareness and discourage learners from attending the pens down parties. These are post-exam celebrations often marked by excessive alcohol and drug use and reckless behaviour. And in some tragic cases, they result in loss of young lives.

This year’s campaign holds particular significance, as Dinwiddie High School recently lost five learners in a tragic incident linked to a Pens Down celebration.

The tragedy, which drew national attention, has highlighted an urgent need to address the culture surrounding the parties. Similar incidents have been reported across the country. These include the 2022 Enyobeni Tavern tragedy in the Eastern Cape, where 21 teenagers lost their lives.

According to organisers, the campaign is designed to empower both learners and parents with the knowledge and tools to make safer choices. It encourages open conversations within families and communities about the real risks of substance abuse. as well as the risks of peer pressure during this period of heightened celebration.

“This phenomenon has been growing year after year. It is affecting more young people since the legalisation of dagga,” said Lucas Mahlakgane, founder of World Changers Candidate.

Strict penalties for lawbreakers

“We are calling for the banning of Pens-Down parties. This along with strict penalties for anyone found supplying alcohol or drugs to minors.”

Mahlakgane said for several years, World Changers Candidate has been at the forefront of efforts to protect youth from dangerous trends. These include the infamous “4/20” dagga parties.

“The organisation continues to advocate for responsible celebrations. Ones that promote safety, dignity, and pride among school leavers.

“Through this partnership, we hope to ensure that learners celebrate the end of their school journey responsibly. And that they look forward to the future with hope, not heartbreak.”

