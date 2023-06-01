Scammers try luck to cash in on Louis Tshakaone’s legal case

Scammers are trying their luck by attempting to cash in on former Kaizer Chiefs spokesperson Louis Tshakaone’s legal case.

Social media was abuzz on Wednesday after a poster purported to have been made by the Tshakaones asking for donations to pay R70 000 bail for the fraud accused made rounds.

Reads the poster: “In the spirit of humanity, dignity and in the interest of justice, we humbly ask for your helping hand in donations. We appeal to football fraternity, business community and public at large.”

However, a close friend of the Tshakaones dismissed the poster, stating that Tshakaone and his wife Susan spent a weekend at their Kempton Park home after they were released on bail last week.

“They are already home. There is no such thing as a bail donations appeal sent out by the family,” said a family friend who asked not to be identified.

“We don’t know the names of the people who are listed as contacts on that poster, so it is probably scammers.”

Tshakoane was dramatically arrested by the Hawks at the funeral of Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane in Mamelodi in May, shortly after his son was nabbed at his home.

Last week, the Palm Ridge Commercial Crimes Court put the Tshakaones’ bail at R70 000 and R50 000 each, respectively.

The couple along with its son Louis Tshakaone Jr face charges of theft, fraud and contravening the Financial Advisory Services Act. They are expected back in court in July.

The allegedly defrauded members of their church through an unregistered funeral scheme, Undercover Billionaires, by receiving money from the congregants totaling R100-million.

The couple and Tshakoane Jr had been on the run for four years and warrants had been issued for their arrests.

Tshakaone and his son have built a strong public following through posting flashy snaps of their lifestyle and expensive cars.

In response to the poster for donations, social media users advised the family to use the funds amassed fraudulently to pay for legal fees.

Nimrod Nyathi said: “This person was in possession of R100m and never for a second thought of saving for times like these?”

Waga Mosadi added: “He must ask those he was eating with.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.