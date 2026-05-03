Schism a sour note for initiative that has nourished souls

What should have been a triumphant celebration of legacy, Black excellence, and musical brotherhood has instead been overshadowed by a very public financial dispute, which threatens to diminish 30 years of Joyous Celebration.

On stage, Joyous Celebration continues to deliver the polished, spiritually charged performances that have defined it for 30 years. The music remains powerful, the harmonies intact, and the audience experience largely untouched.

Offstage, however, the unity that once symbolised brotherhood and shared purpose is under serious strain, with legal battles and financial questions threatening to overshadow the milestone moment.

At the centre of the dispute is a significant conflict among its founding directors, Lindelani Mkhize on one corner and Jabu Hlongwane and Mthunzi Namba on the other – stemming from issues of money, control, and accountability.

In an interview with Sowetan, Mkhize issued an apology to fans, admitting that the group’s internal disputes should never have spilled into the public domain. He acknowledged the damage caused, saying the situation had not reflected the values the brand has stood for over three decades.

But the deeper story reveals a far more serious fracture.

A separate report by Daily News outlines how the dispute had escalated into a full-scale legal showdown involving allegations of financial mismanagement and tax implications.

At the centre of the fallout are claims by Hlongwane that Mkhize failed to properly disclose an account for funds owed to the company, a situation that allegedly resulted in a R1 million tax demand from the South African Revenue Service in 2024.

Further allegations suggest that Mkhize secured sponsorship deals without the full knowledge of his partners and directed payments to personal accounts or entities linked to him. These claims have been firmly denied.

Mkhize has accused his business partners of withholding crucial financial information, limiting access to company accounts, and profiting from excessive payments, suggesting a long-standing strain in the partnership.

The dispute has since been escalated to the Companies Tribunal as part of an alternative dispute resolution process, signalling a complete breakdown in trust among the leadership of one of South Africa’s most influential gospel brands.

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