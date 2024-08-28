Scholar transport buses impounded amid road fatalities

A heavy contingent of law enforcement officers has impounded 26 scholar transport vehicles in a sweeping crackdown aimed at curbing the rising number of road fatalities involving schoolchildren in Mpumalanga.

This decisive action comes as the province grapples with the aftermath of several tragic accidents. These have claimed young lives and left communities devastated.

In a recent unannounced operation led by public works, roads, and transport MEC Thulasizwe Thomo in Middelburg, a total of 74 public transport vehicles were stopped and inspected.

26 vehicles impounded, four discontinued

Of these, 26 were impounded for operating without valid permits or being unroadworthy. Four others were discontinued on the spot.

The operation was part of an ongoing effort to enforce strict compliance with the National Land Transport Act (NLTTA). To also improve safety standards in the province’s scholar transport sector.

The focus on scholar transport safety has intensified following a series of fatal accidents. These include a devastating bus-train collision near Mafube Village. The accident claimed the lives of six learners from Morélig Combined School.

This latest operation saw the MEC return to the school, where seven buses were impounded. Four others were discontinued after failing safety checks.

Focus on school transport, public transport

“We will continue to take decisive action against operators who fail to comply with regulations. They are putting the lives of learners and other road users at risk,” Thomo said.

Thomo highlighted the importance of these actions in safeguarding the lives of schoolchildren.

“The safety of our learners is non-negotiable. We cannot allow unroadworthy vehicles or unlicensed operators to endanger young lives on our roads,” Thomo said.

“Our traffic officers are now patrolling daily. Especially in areas where schoolchildren are transported. This is to ensure that no unsafe vehicle slips through the cracks.”

The crackdown in Middelburg and Wonderfontein is part of a broader strategy. It aims to address the underlying issues that have led to recent tragedies. The campaign resulted in 30 vehicles being issued summons for various infractions.

Among the offences were 18 vehicles operating without permits. Seven were found to be unroadworthy, and four were issued with discontinue notices.

The urgency of these measures is underscored by the recent accident on the D2296 Road between Karino and Mbombela. A midi-bus carrying schoolchildren collided with a bakkie and a truck. The accident resulted in three deaths and 26 injuries.

This incident, along with others, has reinforced the need for stricter enforcement of safety regulations for scholar transport.

Education department welcomes the operation

Provincial education department spokesperson Jasper Zwane welcomed the operation.

“We appreciate the department of public works, roads and transport for leading from the front in this regard. The safety of our children remains paramount. And as such, every effort towards that realisation is warmly welcome,” said Zwane.

“This will send a clear message that we value the lives and the future of our children in the province.”

