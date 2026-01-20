Scholar transport driver linked to crash that killed 12 learners nabbed

The driver of a minibus used for scholar transport, which was involved in a crash that killed 12 learners in Vanderbijlpark on Monday, has been arrested.

This was confirmed by Gauteng health and wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, saying the driver was nabbed immediately after he was discharged from the hospital.

“After his discharge yesterday, the South African Police Service immediately took the taxi driver into custody. Families have already identified eleven bodies,” Nkomo-Ralehoko said.

She appealed to the public to rely on official government communication channels for accurate and verified information.

These include the Gauteng departments of health and education, which are working with confirmed reports from hospitals treating those who survived the accident, as well as the Gauteng Forensic Pathology Service (FPS), which is responsible for admitting and processing the deceased.

“We call on the public, community leaders, and media platforms to refrain from sharing unverified information and to help protect the dignity of the victims and their families. We commit to transparency and timely updates as soon as facts are fully verified.”

Names of affected schools announced

She said all the learners currently in the intensive care unit are females, aged 10, 15 and 16, and the learner who was airlifted to the hospital is a 17-year-old female.

“The Gauteng FPS aims to finalise all autopsies by close of business today to enable families to continue with preparations for dignified send-offs,” she added.

Meanwhile, the education department in Gauteng has released the names of schools attended by pupils who died in the crash.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the crash affected seven schools.

“The names of the schools that had pupils in the minibus taxi that also passed on are El Shadai Christian School, a private school [four pupils]; Oliver Lodge Primary School [one pupil]; Hoerskool Vanderbijlpark [three pupils]; Vaal High School [one pupil]; Vaal Triangle Primary School [one pupil]; Oakwood Primary School [one pupil]; Noordwyk [one pupil]; and one unidentified pupil,” he said.

Mabona added that the department had not met with the parents of the deceased to request permission to release their names.

