Schoolchildren and US tourists injured in Mpumalanga bus crashes

A bus ferrying American tourists to the Kruger National Park in Mpumalanga overturned, injuring 18 passengers on Wednesday.

Seventeen of the injured are receiving medical attention at a hospital in Belfast, with their conditions ranging from minor to serious.

Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi confirmed the incident.

“A bus that was transporting American tourists to Kruger National Park overturned on the R540 Road between Dullstroom and Lydenburg, and 18 of them sustained injuries ranging from slight to serious,” said Mmusi.

Rain and mist suspected of being factors

The accident occurred amid persistent rainfall and misty conditions in Mpumalanga, which authorities suspect may have played a role. Investigations into the exact cause of the crash are ongoing.

Mpumalanga MEC for the department, Jackie Macie, has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on wet and slippery roads.

“Without concluding on reasons for these and other crashes, we believe that the weather may have been the cause of most of these crashes,” he said.

Macie warned that torrential rains had led to flooding on several roads, increasing the risk of crashes.

“We are therefore calling on motorists to maintain prudent following distances, reduce speed, and be extremely cautious when driving in misty and wet weather conditions,” he added.

Several crashes reported in last 24 hours

The bus crash was one of several serious road incidents reported across the province within 24 hours.

In another accident on Wednesday morning, a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a sedan on the N4 between Emalahleni and Vosman left eight schoolchildren injured, with one in critical condition.

Meanwhile, another bus transporting learners overturned on the R573 Moloto Road, causing minor injuries to several passengers.

These incidents have raised concerns about the safety of learner transport in Mpumalanga.

Macie expressed deep concern over the involvement of vehicles transporting schoolchildren in crashes, urging drivers to prioritise safety.

Drivers urged to drive responsibly

“Those ferrying learners must do so responsibly by always adhering to the rules and being cautious,” he stressed.

He also advised travellers to plan their journeys carefully to accommodate potential delays caused by the unpredictable weather.

“We are seeing flooding in some areas, and this can make travelling hazardous,” he cautioned.

Emergency personnel and law enforcement officers remain on high alert as heavy rainfall continues to affect the province.

“Our teams are prepared to respond to any situation on the road,” Macie assured.

Authorities continue to monitor road conditions and urge motorists to remain vigilant. The recovery of the injured American tourists is being closely followed, with further updates expected as investigations progress.

