Science and innovation at work to improve delivery of houses

The Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation in partnership with the KwaZulu-Natal department of human settlements and other stakeholders have launched a three-dimensional (3D) technology demonstration project that has a potential to improve the delivery of RDP houses.

Speaking at the event held at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), Doornfontein campus on Friday, Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande said science and innovation are important in the fight against corruption.

“We know how important housing is. We have a housing backlog of 2.3-million houses in South Africa. In the midst of these challenges, we are pleased to note that the department of human settlement has been making attempts to streamline the housing delivery processes,” Nzimande said.

Nzimande said the 3D printing represents a novel technology in the manufacturing sector, which is associated with potentially strong stimuli for sustainable development.

“The three-dimensional construction printing for sustainable human settlements housing project [3DCP] will demonstrate the potential of 3D printing in improving housing delivery, assess social acceptance of the houses, and among other things, evaluate long-term policy implications of this technology in the country.”

Speaking to school of civil engineering students, Kimberly Chinogureyi said the software does everything, as they programme it to do what they want it to do.

“In terms of printing, we had to undergo 10 days of training, thereafter we were able to use the machine. Anyone can use the printer, as long as they undergo training,” said Chinogureyi.

Nhlamolo Mthombeni, master’s student at UJ, said instead of using manual labour to make construct, they will now use technology to build the structures.

“Building a wall with the assistance of the machine takes approximately 45 minutes, so making this structure took us eight hours, as we made 13 walls,” said Mthombeni.

Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, outgoing UJ vice-chancellor, said he is excited about the partnership that the minister has created for the university, as it involves the department of human settlements as well.

“This will bring to an end the era of houses built on asbestos. A house built with the machine is designed with absolute thick endurance to the best practices of thermodynamics,” Marwala said, adding that the project will deal with existing contradictions of the haves and have-nots.

