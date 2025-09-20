SCOPA Chair under watch as RAF inquiry exposes corrupt network

The corruption scandal engulfing the Road Accident Fund has taken a sinister turn, with Parliament’s public accounts watchdog chairperson now under active surveillance and police protection as terrified whistleblowers refuse to leave their homes.

In explosive testimony that reads like a political thriller, SCOPA Chairperson Songezo Zibi revealed the chilling extent of intimidation tactics being deployed against those investigating the RAF’s multi-billion Rand collapse.

His words paint a picture of a corruption network so powerful and dangerous that it operates with brazen impunity, stalking parliamentary officials and photographing their meetings.

Zibi’s revelation about being under surveillance came during a SCOPA briefing where he detailed how National Police Commissioner Fani Masemola conducted a personal threat assessment and advised him to enhance his security. But it was his description of the surveillance operation that sent shockwaves through the committee.

Describing the intimidation tactics, Zibi revealed: “I do know which car has been following me and this information has been passed to the police. I haven’t received a threat, but there are people who follow me, and that we know for certain.”

Meetings captured on camera

The surveillance operation appears sophisticated and coordinated. Zibi described how unknown individuals were photographing his meetings with a key source and government officials, suggesting a well-resourced network determined to identify and potentially intimidate those cooperating with the parliamentary inquiry.

Perhaps most disturbing is Zibi’s account of how potential witnesses are paralysed by fear. Speaking about the climate of terror surrounding the investigation, he revealed: “People feel extremely afraid, and these are former employees of the RAF.”

One crucial witness with first-hand information has become a virtual prisoner in their own home. Parliamentary legal advisor Fatima Ebrahim was told by this individual that “they don’t even leave their house unnecessarily” – a devastating indictment of the danger facing those with knowledge of RAF corruption.

Zibi’s concern for witness safety is palpable as he described the dilemma facing witnesses: “It is important that we appreciate the care with which we have to take the fears of people who are afraid for their safety because not everyone can make arrangements to up their security.”

The surveillance operation’s sophistication became clear when Zibi described being photographed during sensitive meetings. He recounted how he received crucial documentation about RAF overpayments to medical service providers, only to discover later that the entire exchange may have been monitored.

“When I met that person and that person handed me the information, I thought nothing of that. I then met the Deputy Minister of Finance in the same place,” Zibi explained.

He then made a chilling discovery: “There were people who were observing my previous meeting on the Tuesday and were now observing my meeting with the Deputy Finance Minister and taking photographs of us.”

Scare tactics to cover rot

Zibi expressed concern not just for his own safety but for the person who provided the information: “It is possible that the person who gave me the information on the Tuesday was photographed as well. What may happen to them, I don’t know.”

The surveillance and intimidation campaigns being deployed are believed to be coming from those who apparently want to protect what has become one of South Africa’s largest corruption scandals.

The RAF’s accumulated deficit has exploded to R27.8 billion by March 2025, with liabilities exceeding assets by R27.7 billion – figures that represent the systematic looting of an institution meant to help road accident victims.

The Special Investigating Unit has already uncovered that more than 100 law firms defrauded the RAF, with duplicate payments to lawyers alone amounting to R340-million.

But according to Scopa, these may be just the tip of the iceberg, given the lengths to which those involved are apparently willing to go to prevent full exposure.

SCOPA’s unprecedented decision in June 2025 to launch a full committee inquiry clearly struck at the heart of powerful networks with billions at stake.

The inquiry, covering seven areas of maladministration and financial misconduct from 2020/21 to 2024/25, has received 89 submissions and is set to begin hearings from October 7 and will last a month.

Acknowledging the broader context of intimidation in South Africa, he noted: “People are feeling afraid because of what happens to auditors and whistleblowers in the country, which I think is a reasonable fear.”

The institutional failure is complete. Transport Minister Barbara Creecy dissolved the entire RAF board in July this year, citing governance failure, while the organisation continues to operate without crucial leadership positions filled.

Whistleblowers left vulnerable

Zibi’s acknowledgement that Parliament lacks adequate whistleblower protection mechanisms exposes a fundamental weakness in South Africa’s democratic architecture: “The protection of whistleblowers is a big issue and parliament has a particular responsibility to make sure that this is done. We don’t have legislation that provides a full suite of protection to whistleblowers, including parliament.”

This admission comes as former RAF employees, many with first-hand knowledge of corruption, remain too terrified to come forward. The surveillance of a parliamentary committee chairperson represents an unprecedented assault on democratic oversight in post-apartheid South Africa.

Scopa’s determination to proceed despite the obvious risk demonstrates the critical importance of this inquiry.

Zibi’s emphasis on protecting sources while ensuring their testimony is heard reflects the delicate balance between exposure and safety.

“We do not want to place them at personal risk, whilst at the same time we want their assistance.”

With billions in public funds looted and road accident victims abandoned, the inquiry represents perhaps the most critical test of South Africa’s ability to confront state capture-level corruption.

As Zibi noted with understated urgency: “What we are looking for is the extent of the financial losses at RAF.”

But his own words reveal they have uncovered something far more dangerous – a potentially corrupt network operating with the confidence and resources of organised crime, willing to stalk parliamentarians and photograph their meetings to protect billions in stolen public funds.

The October hearings will determine whether South Africa’s democratic institutions can withstand this level of intimidation or the vulnerable citizens will be abandoned in favour of criminal networks that have captured critical state institutions.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content