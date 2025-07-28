Scores injured as driver, passenger fight results in bus accident on M1 highway

An accident on the M1 highway in Booysens has left multiple people injured and caused significant traffic disruptions, according to the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD).

The collision, which involved a bus and six vehicles near Booysens Road, occurred earlier on Monday, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement and emergency services.

Giving details on the accident, JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla said it was the result of an altercation between the bus driver and a passenger.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the bus was travelling south on the M1 towards the Booysens Road off-ramp when a passenger engaged in an altercation with the driver and grabbed the steering wheel,” Fihla explained.

“This caused the bus to lose control, veer off the M1 South, cross the barricades and median, and collide with vehicles on the M1 North.”

Witnesses urged to come forward

The crash has resulted in multiple injuries. Though no fatalities have been confirmed at this time, the emergency services are attending to the victims, and law enforcement officials are investigating the scene to determine the full circumstances of the incident.

The M1 North is currently closed at Booysens Road, leading to severe traffic delays.

“We urge motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes such as Crownwood Road or Xavier Street to bypass the closure,” Fihla advised.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of all road users and to clear the scene as quickly as possible.”

Authorities are working to restore normalcy to the affected area, but the investigation into the cause of the altercation and the subsequent crash is ongoing.

“We are appealing to witnesses to come forward with any information that could assist us in understanding how this tragic incident unfolded,” Fihla added.

Motorists are advised to stay updated on road closures and plan their routes accordingly as the situation develops.

