Scores injured when two buses collided near UJ Kingsway campus

Multiple injuries have been reported following a morning rush-hour collision between two buses near the University of Johannesburg (UJ) Kingsway campus on Tuesday morning.

The accident, which involved a Metrobus and a UJ shuttle bus, left more than 70 people injured, with five of them critical.

It has been reported that one of the buses overturned while the other hit a concrete barrier.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shivuri said the injured have been transported to hospitals across the city.

“The patients are at Helen Joseph, Hillbrow Clinic, Charlotte Maxeke and South Rand hospitals. People can check on their loved ones in these hospitals,” said Shivuri.

According to Shivuri, no fatalities were reported.

“The cause of the accident is not yet known, as the two drivers cannot speak and have been rushed to the hospital.”

This is a developing story…

