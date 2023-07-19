Scores of people injured in Joburg’s underground gas explosion

Several people were injured following a road split in what is believed to have been an underground gas explosion in the Johannesburg central business district early on Wednesday evening.

ER24 spokesperson Russell Meiring said several people were treated for minor and moderate injuries before being transported to various hospitals across the city.

“Initial reports from the scene showed that several people had sustained minor to moderate injuries,” said Meiring.

“The patients were treated for their injuries and later transported by various [medical] services to nearby hospitals.”

Meiring added that when emergency services crews arrived on the scene of the explosion, vehicles were overturned and the road was split open.

“On scene, medics and rescue personnel discovered several overturned vehicles along the road, which seemed to have been split wide open.”

He added that the exact cause of the underground gas explosion was not known at the time of publishing, however, relevant authorities were still at the scene.

Meiring said: “Medics set up a triage area a safe distance away while fire and disaster services evacuated the general area.

“The exact details surrounding this incident are unknown, but the relevant authorities are on the scene for further investigations.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.