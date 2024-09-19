Search for hikers lost in the heights of Low’s Creek intensifies

Mpumalanga police are racing against time to find two men who mysteriously vanished while hiking the treacherous mountains of Low’s Creek near Mbombela.

The duo, from Pienaar outside Mbombela, disappeared over a week ago. Their identities remain under wraps.

What began as a casual adventure has turned into a high-stakes search, with SA Police Service teams combing through the tough terrain for any sign of the missing men.

“It is suspected that the two individuals ventured on a trip in this remote area last week on a mission yet to be discovered,” said provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

Challenging terrain

“We are leaving no stone unturned in our efforts to find them.”

Mdhluli said authorities were only notified of the men’s disappearance on Tuesday, and since then, officers have been hard at work searching the mountainside.

The area where the men disappeared is known for its challenging terrain — steep slopes and thick bush, making the search effort particularly difficult.

Despite these challenges, police teams have been combing through the area on foot, determined to uncover clues that might lead to the missing men.

“The location is difficult to access, but we remain focused and committed.”

Aerial support

In a bid to expand the search, police have called in aerial support. A police helicopter is set to sweep the mountain range from above, a crucial move to cover areas inaccessible by ground teams.

Said Mdhluli: “We have decided to use a helicopter for the operation given the difficult terrain.

“To enhance the search effort, a police helicopter has been secured to assist in the recovery mission.”

Acting provincial police commissioner, Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, reassured the public of the police’s commitment to find the missing men.

“We will continue until we find them,” said Mkhwanazi.

With the police urging anyone with information to come forward, there is still hope that the missing hikers will return from the mountain’s grip.

