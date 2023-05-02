Search for truck driver who smuggled illicit cigarettes under way

The driver of a truck which was transporting a consignment of illicit cigarettes worth R20-million is still at large.

This after the man escaped soon after being flagged by the police in Bronkhorstspruit on Monday.

The illicit cigarettes were brought into the country through the Beitbridge border post, where the consignment was falsely declared as tea leaves, the SA Revenue Service (SARS) said on Tuesday.

According to the revenue service, about 1 000 master cases of illicit cigarettes valued at a tax prejudice of R20-million were found inside the truck.

“The truck was stopped at Bronkhorstspruit. On being approached, the driver fled the scene and the truck was impounded,” said SARS in a statement.

The revenue service added that the truck and its contents were moved to a secure facility belonging to SARS pending an investigation.

SARS commissioner Edward Kieswetter said the smuggling of cigarettes displaces legitimate manufactures and affects taxes and the country’s fiscus.

“The country is battling the scourge of illicit cigarettes, smuggled from a neighbouring country, with a view to not only displace legitimate manufacturers but to also deprive fiscus of all taxes due,” said Kieswetter.

“The message to crooks engaged in this criminal enterprise is that we will not tire to confront and deal with them decisively. The clarion call is, comply or face the consequences.”

Kieswetter thanked the people who tipped off the police.

“I want to express my sincere thanks to those patriotic South Africans that provided law enforcement with such a valuable information that led to the impounding of the truck carrying illicit cigarettes.”

