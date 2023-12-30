Seasoned radio broadcaster Mthobeli ‘KCI’ August has died

Mthobeli “KCI” August, a former presenter at Umhlobo Wenene FM, has passed away.

His lifeless body was discovered at his Johannesburg residence on Friday. The specific details surrounding his death have not been disclosed.

August was renowned for his captivating and distinctive style as a radio personality, having hosted Umhlobo Wenene’s afternoon drive show.

His loss is deeply felt by those who enjoyed his work and contributions to the world of radio.

“It is with great sadness that the August family announces the passing of their son, Mthobeli KCi August,” the family said in a statement late on Friday.

“Mthobeli was found unconscious at his home in Johannesburg on Friday, 29 December 2023. He was a decorated radio presenter who enthralled audiences across South Africa with his unique style of presenting.

“We ask for privacy during this time of mourning. The details of the funeral will be announced in due course.”

Bad things happen in threes

The saying “bad things happen in threes” has unfortunately rung true again, leaving South Africans shuttered.

First, the nation mourned the loss of music star Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana who was laid to rest on Saturday last week.

Mkutukana passed away on December 11 at Olievedale Netcare Hospital in Johannesburg following an extended stay at a private hospital.

Speculation about her health had circulated with claims of liver-related complications and pre-diabetes. However, Mkutukana’s family harbours doubts about these accounts, prompting the family to initiate an inquest.

There is suspicion within the Mkutukana family that she might have been poisoned by individuals with ill-intentions.

Her passing was closely followed by that of legendary playwright, composer and musician Mbongeni Ngema.

Ngema, the brains behind the world-acclaimed musical Sarafina, was killed in a head-on collision with a truck in Bizana, about 300km away from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

Although he was not driving the vehicle, he suffered severe injuries that ultimately proved fatal.

At the time, Ngema was returning from a funeral in Lusikisiki, also in the Eastern Cape.

