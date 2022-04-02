SeatAtTheTable 2022 explores breathtaking destinations for Easter

Last weekend Sunday World got to have a Seat At The Table with SA Tourism during a media trip to a scenic Clarens in the Free State, as the organisation showcased its programme for Easter holidays.

The #SeatAtTheTable 2022 event took place at the Golden Gate National Park which boasts unobstructed views of the rolling foothills of the Maluti Mountains shining bright red in the background. The fantastic view lights up at night.

The theme was SA: Your way, however you interpret it to mean.

The event aimed to show South Africans that Mzansi has it all, from beautiful people to beautiful places in all the nine provinces of our beautiful land. Also, it sought to encourage people to travel more locally, now that the Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed.

It also celebrated culinary crafts, fashionable fits, and banging music from rapper Cassper Nyovest, amapiano songstress Lady Du, DJ Sumbody, Musa Keys, and Youngsta CPT.

Celebrity Chef Siba Mtongana took guests through her five-course South African-inspired dishes and demonstrated why African dining is a wonderful part of the South African experience.

Mashoto Mokgethi, head of domestic South Africa, encouraged South Africans to use the upcoming long weekends to let their hair down and travel to the majestic rivers and sun-soaked beaches of Mzansi.

“There are also breathtaking mountains, valleys and views that will leave you speechless. From the gritty wildlife to the vibey nightlife, there’s literally nothing you can’t experience this coming Easter holidays,” shared Mokgethi.

SA Tourism tips to enjoy the holidays:

On a mountain: If you live in Gauteng or the North West, Hartebeespoort Dam is a place to be. Towering over the dam are the magnificent Magaliesberg Mountains, which you can actually travel to the top of on a glorious cable-car ride at the Harties Cableway. At the top, there are four restaurants to choose from, which gives you plenty of options to enjoy lunch with a view. This is a must for anyone looking to expand the horizons of their seat at the table.

With the wild: One of the most awe-inspiring selling points of Mzansi is our incredible and diverse wildlife. If you haven’t been to the bush, then you really are missing out. Not only is it your chance to connect with nature in an intimate way, there’s a national park to explore in every single province. What makes our national parks so great are the facilities available. At every camp, in every lodge, there is a place for you and your loved ones to sit down and indulge in a hearty meal in the heart of the South African wild.

By the sea: With over 2 700km of coastline, there is no shortage of coastal spots to find your seat at the table. In South Africa, a varied assortment of superb line fish and shellfish is available due to our geographical position bordering two oceans – the cold Atlantic Ocean and the warm Indian Ocean. Not to mention that the coastal cities score high marks for quality fish eateries. In Cape Town, it’s worth visiting Black Marlin in Simon’s Town, Kalky’s in Kalk Bay, and Panama Jacks in the Table Bay harbour. There are also a number of exceptional fish restaurants at the V&A Waterfront, as well as in the fishing villages of the West Coast (check out Paternoster). Along the Garden Route, drop by Robberg Fine Foods in Plettenberg Bay for fresh trawls. Durban’s Glenashley Fisheries, Café 1999, and New Café Fish come highly recommended.

Mbalenhle Zuma was a guest of SA Tourism

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author