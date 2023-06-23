Sebokeng hospital investigates death of premature baby

The Gauteng Department of Health has launched an investigation following the death of a premature baby at Sebokeng Hospital in Vereeniging.

The department said it will further institute an independent investigation into the matter to establish facts and circumstances around the incident.

“In the meantime, counselling and psychological support will be availed to the mother and affected family members. We extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the mother and the entire affected family,” added the department.

The department noted that further details on the said process will be communicated in due course.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.