Second Ngqeleni escapee rearrested at Mthatha hospital

Athini Nothi Mzingelwa, who escaped from the Ngqeleleni Correctional Centre on Thursday last week, has been rearrested at the Mthatha General Hospital.

Mzingelwa had been serving an eight-year sentence for rape when he broke out of jail on Freedom Day.

The Department of Correctional Services said Mzingelwa was nabbed on Wednesday morning. He joins Siyabulela Khohliso back in jail and the pair will face a new charge for escaping from lawful custody.

Correctional Services national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale applauded the assistance of community members who often provide the department with useful leads during manhunts.

On Monday, the department suspended eight officials after Khohliso and Mzingelwa broke out of prison.

Khohliso, who was serving a 10-year sentence for rape at the time of the escape, was rearrested in Libode, a small town near Mthatha on Monday.

