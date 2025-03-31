Security beefed up at North West clinic following attack on guard

The North West department of health has deployed armed security guards to Bapong Health Clinic after a security guard was assaulted by a group of people.

According to clinic records, five men who allegedly looked intoxicated entered the clinic at 2am on Sunday and began demanding that their patient be assisted first.

The group allegedly became impatient and began assaulting a security guard.

The residents urged the department to protect health workers and security guards after video footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The provincial health MEC, Sello Lehari, said he visited the clinic and increased security.

Security tightened

“We can confirm at this stage that none of our healthcare professionals were ever assaulted. Only security officials were assaulted. As part of remedying the situation, armed guards have officially been deployed to the facility.

“We have also increased security postings to ensure the facility is safe. A study has been done to do the same at other health facilities,” Lehari said.

He said some of the health facilities in the province do have armed security guards.

“Only facilities are in troubletorn areas, like in the platinum belt [Rustenburg] and the [crimed] infested areas of Klerksdorp. Other areas that have been problematic previously have also been identified, and armed security guards are stationed there.

“We cannot send armed guards to all facilities, mainly due to budgetary constraints. Armed guards are expensive. Thus we send them only to facilities in violent-pronged areas.”

Lehari sent a stern warning to those who frequent healthcare facilities in the wee hours due to brawls that took place at drinking holes.

He warned that anyone undermining health processes was challenging the state.

“Our healthcare professionals are doing so much to save lives. The last thing we need are individuals who have consumed alcohol to come and cause chaos in our facilities, demanding to skip the queue.

“They will face the full might of the law, and we will set a good example with those who assume that they are more important than other patients.”

Victim to receive psychosocial support

He called for calm and said the assaulted security guard would immediately receive psychosocial support.

“A criminal case has been opened against the group with a case number, and we appeal to the police to speed up the investigations,” the MEC said.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said Mooinooi police are investigating three cases relating to this incident.

“Two cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm; this is with regards to the injured persons that were brought to Bapong Clinic for medical attention.

She said the men allegedly fought at a tavern, stabbed each other, and opened cases against one another.

For the 45-year-old female security guard, a case of common assault has been opened. “Police investigations into the cases are continuing,” Myburgh said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content