Security guard caught on the wrong side of the law

A 35-year-old security guard is due at the Delmas district court on Tuesday after he was arrested for being in possession of stolen copper cables.

According to information, a supervisor of the Afri Guard was patrolling in the vicinity of the R555 Road between Delmas and Ogies when he noticed one of his security vehicles, a Toyota Hi-Lux.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said when the driver of a light delivery vehicle noticed the supervisor, he sped off.

“The supervisor tried on countless occasions to stop the vehicle from the front, with no success,” said Mohlala.

“The vehicle drove in a direction of a dead-end road and was forced to stop. The supervisor approached the driver and found that it is one of his colleagues. There were also three other occupants [in the vehicle] who managed to flee.”

Upon searching the vehicle, the supervisor discovered 29 rolls of copper cables to the value of R150 000, which were allegedly stolen at a railway station.

Provincial police commissioner in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Manamela, hailed the conduct of the supervisor in the police fight against crime.

