Security guard creates waves in local hip-hop scene

Rapper Gcina Stuurman, aka Mozz Music, is setting himself up well on the grids of the music realm.

The 29-year-old is creating a buzz with his debut single Indlela, which is getting massive airplay on radio stations.

Mozz Music, an arts and design graduate from College of Cape Town, ekes a living by working as a security guard. He says getting a job in his chosen field of study was difficult, so he settled for security work.

Despite giving up on getting the right job for his qualification, Mozz Music, who has always been artistically inclined, never gave up on his dream of becoming a rapper.

Born in Burgersdorp, a middle-sized town in the Eastern Cape, the rapper says Indlela was inspired by the hardships he experienced growing up, as well as his life journey. His father left him at a tender age, leaving him, his mom and three siblings having to face life’s struggles alone.

“Through my life troubles, I got solace in music. Indlela is some outlet for me,” he explains. “It is a flashback to nostalgic memories of my hard life.

“Every listener is bound to resonate with at least some portions of the song, even if it doesn’t necessarily connect with them on a personal level.

He continues: “Many people have ridiculed me for my passion for rap. Some of my relatives have said I would never break into the industry, telling me to focus on being a security guard, but one of my sisters and my fans continued rooting for me.

“I am grateful to God for them. I thank them for believing in my dream.”

Mozz Music is finalising the details of another song that he hopes to release in three months.

