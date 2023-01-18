Security guard killed while patrolling at King Shaka Airport

The police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for suspects who allegedly killed a security officer at King Shaka International Airport in Durban.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the police are searching for at least four suspects who were involved in a hijacking incident that took place on Tuesday evening.

“At the time of the hijacking incident, the pair [security guards] were performing patrol duties around the airport when they were accosted by four males. The male security officer managed to escape but a 46-year-old female security guard was fatally shot during the incident,” said Mathe.

“He ran to the main road where he was assisted by a taxi driver who dropped him off at the police station.”

The suspects also hijacked a branded security vehicle which was later tracked and found in Inanda.

“The police are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and assist in apprehending those behind this crime. We also call on agencies operating at the airport to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book.”

The airport has since released a statement saying the safety of its passengers and staff is always a priority, and assured clients that there are no interruptions to operations.

