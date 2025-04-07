Security guards block Thobela FM’s Lenny T from entering SABC studios 

In a shocking incident, popular Thobela FM presenter Lenny T has been barred by security guards from entering the station’s studios in Polokwane, Limpopo, two days after signing a contract to be part of its new 2025-2026 on-air talent.

The jaw-dropping incident, which has left the talented presenter feeling humiliated, occurred after Lenny T, real name Taemane Leonard Legodi, rejected a R90 000-a-month pay offer from rival radio station, the English media commercial station, Capricorn FM.

News that Legodi was prevented from entering Thobela FM studios was revealed by one of the station’s employees who did not approve of the bad treatment meted out to the presenter.

The employee, who did not want to be named for fear of retribution, said Lenny T signed a contract on Monday to be part of the Sepedi radio station after sneezing at the offer from Capricorn FM, which has been chasing after his signature since January.

“He was supposed to have started on Tuesday to present the show Ditlalemeso on Thobela FM from 6am to 9am, but they did not call him. And when they did not call him [the next day, Tuesday and] even on Wednesday, he decided to go to the station’s studios in Polokwane on Thursday,” said the mole.

The tipster said when Legodi arrived at the studios, he slid up to the gate.

But the security guard who was standing at the gate blocked him. When he asked him why he was preventing him from entering the studios, the guard told him that he received instructions not to let him in and to turf him out if he tried to force entry.

With a heavy heart, Legodi zipped out of the yard and drove home.

Another source, who also did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said Legodi was flustered by the incident because he had turned down the Capricorn FM offer.

“Capricorn FM approached him in January of this year and offered R90 000 plus commission if he brings advertising. This was R5 000 more than what Thobela FM was paying him,” said the source.

The source said, instead of signing the offer, Legodi took it to Thobela FM mandarins to bargain for more money.

The station’s hierarchy, further said the source, promised to give him more money.

“But they were buying time; they wanted to see the line-up of Capricorn FM, and when it was released recently without his name, they gave him a contract with less money than they gave him in the previous contract.

“I think they were hoping that he would not sign it, but he signed it anyway. And now they use security to block him from coming to work,” said the source.

The source further said Legodi’s co-presenter, Lethabo “LeJoy” Mathatho, has been presenting solo on the show, prompting listeners to call in and ask where Legodi was.

The source further said Legodi should sue Thobela FM for a breach of contract and loss of income.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Ngubane confirmed that Lenny T signed a new contract but denied that he was blocked from entering the station’s studios.

“At the time he came to the office he had no effective contract that would have allowed him to render any service. He was advised of this fact, and he was not forcefully removed from the premises as alleged. His contract is currently being processed.” Lenny T declined to comment. “I’m not sure if I was fired or not so I can’t comment,” he said.

