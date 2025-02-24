‘Seepe died carrying peace shield not weapon of mass destruction’

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba has led the provincial executive council in providing support to the families of deceased South African National Defence Force soldiers during their funerals held over the weekend.

The funeral services were organised in Botlokwa, Burgersfort, Ga-Sekororo, Khubvi, Mashishimale, Ga-Matlala, and Ga-Mokgokong.

William Eddie Cola, Molahlehi Ishmael Molahlehi, Shwahlane Theophilus Seepe, Matome Justice Malesa, Rinae Nemavhulani, Itumeleng Macdonald Moreo, Tseke Moffat Molapo, Metse Stanly Raswiswi, Sebatane Richard Chokoe, Derrick Maluleke, Tshidiso Andries Mabele, Calvin Louis Moagi, Mokete Joseph Mobe, and Peter Jacobus Strydom were on a UN peacekeeping mission in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo when they met their deaths.

Addressing mourners at the funeral service of Seepe in Sekhukhune, Ramathuba said the rifleman journeyed beyond the borders of South Africa not carrying a weapon of destruction but a shield of peace.

Rwandan-backed M23 rebels

“Seepe stood where the world’s wounds run deep, where conflict rages, and he gave his all in the service of humanity. We bid farewell not only to a son of the soil but also to a beacon of bravery and a guardian of peace,” she said.

The soldiers died during a fierce confrontation with the belligerent Rwandan-backed M23 rebels when they were trying to halt them from advancing on Goma, the capital and the largest city.

Alongside soldiers from other southern African countries, they lost their lives in defence of the fundamental rights of the Congolese to live in peace and security.

Their bravery and national heroism aside, they leave behind brokenhearted widows and families who have lost their sole breadwinners.

“We are in a time of mourning, and the families need our support during this tragic period. Now that all funeral arrangements are in place, we support the bereaved families,” Ramathuba said.



“We wish them strength and express our gratitude for the selfless service their sons have provided to our country.”

Families appreciate the support

The families said they appreciate the support they received from the government for providing them with dignified sendoffs.

The Malesa family was supposed to celebrate Matome’s birthday on February 25.

Family spokesperson Mpho Monyela said the support they received from the government was greatly appreciated.

“My cousin was buried in a dignified manner, and the family is appreciative of the government’s support during this time of bereavement,” Monyela said.

Maluleke’s sister, Goodness, said it was heartwarming to see government officials and soldiers arriving to bid farewell to her brother in Hlaneki village, Giyani.

“We are grieving, but the support we are getting is heartening. My brother was buried like a true soldier who loved his country,” she said.

