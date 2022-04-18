Sekhing residents decry lack of care

The North West department of health committed itself this week that the multi-million rand community health centre project in Sekhing village near Taung will finally be completed next month.

The project was marred by challenges after the previous contractor declared insolvency. This left residents with no choice but to seek medical attention at the nearest healthcare facilities, which are more than 15km away.

One of the residents, Tshetse Lontshitse (65), said it is costly to reach a primary healthcare facility. She said they have to travel more than 15km to access healthcare in neighbouring areas such Kgomotso village or Pampierstad township, which is in the Northern Cape.

“Sekhing is a remote rural area where many people are living below the poverty line, but we have to pay R30 return for a taxi fare because the healthcare facilities are too far,” she said.

A representative from the Batlhaping Baga-Mothibi Tribal Authority, Gabriel Gaanakgomo, shared the same sentiments.

“We have not received a word from the department since the MEC’s visit in August 2021. The lack of healthcare centres is challenging because people pay an excessive amount of money when hiring transport to ferry patients to the nearest healthcare facility, especially at night.”

The department’s spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha had held an urgent meeting with executive managers of the department to discuss the status and progress of the centre.

“The project has experienced several challenges, including the extension of the scope. The fact that the initial contractor declared insolvency, while others had no capacity and had to be terminated was another challenge.

“Now, the completion of the project is between 96% and 98% with only minor work outstanding. One or two wards still need attention, and the estimation is that by the end of May 2022, the centre should be operational.”

However, DA provincial spokesperson for health Gavin Edwards said it is disappointing that the centre, which consists of an outpatient department, emergency medical rescue services, a pharmacy and staff accommodation has not provided a single patient with any medical care.

“This multi-million project is another clear indication that the ANC-run North West provincial government is not serious about quality healthcare to

residents,” Edwards said.

“In March 2019, Sambatha publicly announced the facility was 90% complete and would be handed over to the department at the end of March 2019,” he said.

“The fact that not a single construction worker is on site again points to the fact that this centre will not be ready to provide much-needed medical services to the residents in the area any time soon.”

