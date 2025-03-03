Sekhukhune gain on Royal AM fall 

Sekhukhune United and Milford FC will finally get their Nedbank Cup campaign back on track when they cross swords in the last 16 at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban today at 3pm.

The PSL withdrew Royal AM from the tournament after they suspended all their league and cup matches until further notice. Milford was drawn against Royal AM in the Nedbank Cup round of 32.

Earlier this year, the PSL executive committee (exco) convened, seeking the assurance that the club, under Sars’ curatorship, will be able to meet its fixture commitments in a compliant fashion.

The exco was then informed that a joint letter of comfort (from club management and the curator) would be provided confirming that the issues that led to the club being unable to meet its commitments had been resolved.

With the letter of comfort not forthcoming, the exco was left with no choice but to suspend Royal AM’s participation in the PSL and Ke Yona Cup.

Sekhukhune are walking wounded and will want to avenge the 4-2 drubbing they received at the hands of Mamelosi Sundowns midweek.

Before the Sundowns game, Ba Bina Noko were on song, registering important victories and they will want to get back to winning ways against Milford, a first division outfit from KZN.

Last week, a frustrated Milford coach Mandla Qhogi spoke to Sunday World and mentioned that the postponement of their clash with Royal AM affected their planning. But Qhogi has since been suspended by the Motsepe Foundation Championship side after a run of poor results.

