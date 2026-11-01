Senegalese lawmakers reject revised budget key for new IMF deal

Senegalese lawmakers rejected, for a second time, a revised budget that is crucial to sealing a new programme with the International Monetary Fund, according to a statement from the country’s ruling party Pastef on Friday.

The finance committee of Senegal’s National Assembly said last Tuesday it would review the revised budget it had initially rejected.

• Pastef cited lack of budgetary transparency, ineffective cost-of-living measures, and the government’s refusal to provide key documents or rationalise special funds as reasons for the rejection.

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• The deadlock could derail Senegal’s hopes of a board vote on a $2.2 billion (R37bn), three-year IMF programme as early as next month.

• Senegal has been grappling with a debt burden that had reached 132% of gross domestic product by the ​end of 2024, IMF figures show, after the government discovered billions of dollars in misreported borrowing by the previous administration.

• The amended 2026 budget cuts real GDP growth to 2.7% from roughly 5% and widens the deficit to 7.6% of GDP from 5.4%.