Senior cop gets double life sentence for killing wife, boyfriend

Senior police officer Annius Mmutle, 50, has been sentenced to a double life sentence by the Zeerust regional court for the murders of his estranged wife and her boyfriend.

According to what the court heard, Mmutle and his wife were going through a divorce because of marital issues. He worked as a Detective Warrant Officer at the Nietverdint police station.

On the day of the incident, the accused followed his wife Motshegwa Mmutle, her boyfriend Katlego Selokwane. They were with Motshegwa’s friend on the way to the friend’s residence.

Followed estranged wife, lover and shot them

The wife and boyfriend were killed instantly by the accused shortly after they arrived. Motshegwa’s friend was able to flee the scene. In court, it was revealed that Mmutle began firing a total of 12 shots at them.

He made a police call and was taken into custody that same day. Two charges of murder were brought against him, and he was kept in detention when his bail was denied.

State prosecutor Advocate Shadrack Mabale told the court that the deceased’s constitutional right to life had been violated. Also that this was a deliberate murder, aggravating the punishment.

“The accused was supposed to protect his partner and his family, particularly as he is a law enforcement officer. But instead, he killed her,” said Mabale.

He further emphasised that the court must be the source of hope for the victims and the community. It must protect the interest of the public at all times.

Accused showed no remorse

Magistrate Batlhasitse Mothibi stated that the accused exhibited no sorrow. The presiding officer further said that Mmutle did not show any remorse.

According to the magistrate, as a police officer, he should have known better that violence was a widespread problem in our society.

The accused was ruled unsuitable to possess a firearm by the court. It also mandated that the two sentences run concurrently.

Dr Rachel Makhari, the Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, welcomed the sentence.

“This sentence will serve as a deterrent to people who believe that acts of violence are the solutions to any problems they are facing.”

