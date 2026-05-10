Senior cops arrested as SAPS cracks precious metals syndicate

Two senior officers of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have been arrested alongside a civilian in a case linked to the alleged illegal dealing and unlawful possession of precious metals following an intensive investigation by the Gauteng Counter Intelligence Operations.

In a statement released on Sunday, the SAPS said the suspects were arrested following investigations into allegations of illicit precious metals transactions, corruption and related offences.

J50 warrant

“The arrests were effected over the weekend by the team who executed a J50 warrant of arrest,” read the statement.

These arrests form part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to dismantle criminal networks involved in the illicit trade of precious minerals and corruption.

The suspects are expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Monday facing charges that may include the unlawful dealing in precious metals, defeating the ends of justice, corruption and contravention of applicable legislation regulating precious metals in South Africa.