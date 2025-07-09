Senior KZN municipal official probed for ‘awarding tenders to wife’s company’

A senior official of the ANC-run Kokstad local municipality in southern KwaZulu-Natal is under investigation for allegedly dishing out tenders to a company owned by his wife.

Samkelo Nondize, the manager for special programmes in the corruption-riddled municipality, is accused of awarding two tenders to a company called Gxibholo Construction and Projects, which is allegedly owned by Zongiswa Maliyakhe, his wife.

A whistleblower report reveals that Nondize and Maliyahe, who have two children together, reside in Kokstad’s Bhongweni township.

The company uses the address of the couple’s house as its registered business address.

The whistleblower alleged that in November 2024, the municipality had to supply food parcels to a camp of grade 12 learners from Mount Currie Senior Secondary School, and the tender was issued manually.

Tender granted to car wash boy

Nondize allegedly took advantage of the loophole and awarded the tender to his wife’s company.

The whistleblower’s report included the payment receipt as proof that Nondize’s wife’s company won R27 000 for that tender.

In May 2025, Nondize started the procurement process for catering to 500 attendees at a programme on gender-based violence and femicide at Kokstad’s Esayidi TVET College in yet another egregious instance of purported corruption.

“The programme never took place, but the payment was made, also authorised by him. The company appointed was ‘Mqavisto Construction and Projects,’ belonging to Mr Vuyisa Nqweniso residing in the home of Mr Nondize.

“Mr Nqweniso is also an EPWP [Expanded Public Works Programme] worker at the municipality and a car wash boy for Mr Nondize’s cars.

“This is nothing but corruption, which seems to have started a long time ago and is not only affecting this official [sic],” reads the whistleblower’s report.

Municipality is investigating

The municipality acknowledged the issue and stated that an investigation is currently underway.

“Greater Kokstad municipality acknowledges and appreciates the enquiry from Sunday World newspaper, to which we wish to respond as follows: That municipality has commenced with the process of establishing whether the company named Gxibholo Construction and Projects was awarded the services as mentioned in your enquiry.

“That we wish to confirm that the said company is indeed owned by Ms Zongiswa Maliyakhe as stated in your enquiry; that an allegation involving the manager of special programmes has been referred to our internal audit unit for investigation, noting that municipal officials and/or their close relatives are not permitted to do business with the municipality unless a declaration is made in this regard.

“Lastly, the Kokstad municipality is committed to good and clean governance,” the municipality said.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content