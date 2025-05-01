Senior NPA official in Limpopo accused of raping a minor

A 47-year-old senior official in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) office in Limpopo appeared in the Dzanani Magistrate’s Court on 30 April, charged with two counts of raping of a 16-year-old girl.

The rapes occurred on different occasions over three years. The identities of the accused and his victim have been withheld.

According to court documents, the alleged abuse began in 2022 when the victim was just 13 years old. The most recent incident occurred on 29 April 2025.

She was lured to his home

The victim claims the accused lured her to his residence, where he sexually abused her in his garage. The victim eventually confided in her mother, who informed the girl’s uncle. The family promptly reported the matter to the Dzanani police.

Given the accused’s prominence within the justice system, the case has sent shockwaves through the community.

NPA Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Dzhangi said that the identities of the accused and the victim have not been divulged to safeguard the legal process.

The allegations are serious

“During accused’s first court appearance on 30 April… the prosecution outlined the severity of the allegations, noting the prolonged nature of the abuse. The defence has not yet entered a plea, and the case was postponed to 8 May 2025. Legal experts anticipate a contentious bail hearing, given the gravity of the charges and the accused’s influential role,” said Dzhangi..

The incident has renewed calls for stronger measures to protect vulnerable minors from sexual violence. Local authorities assured the public that the case would be handled diligently, prioritising the victim’s well-being and justice.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content