Senior officials also gave themselves huge increases

A handwritten request, allegedly added by suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Doctor Mkhwanazi to his appointment acceptance letter, triggered a process that resulted in a R163 000 salary upgrade, according to the state’s corruption case against four senior municipal officials.

The charge sheet alleges that Mkhwanazi, after accepting the deputy chief position, “scribbled at the bottom of the acceptance letter that he was supposed to be considered for the top bracket of the post of R1 805 448 instead of what he applied for (which was about R1 633 236)”.

The state alleges that Mkhwanazi’s request was supported by suspended Ekurhuleni head of human resources Linda Gxasheka, who motivated to then-city manager Dr Imogen Mashazi that a 10% increase, amounting to R163 323, should be approved.

In November 2023, Mashazi allegedly approved the increase without referring the matter

to the municipality’s remuneration committee, mayoral committee or council, as required by law. “EMM continued paying such adjusted package from December 2023 to date,” the charge sheet reads.

Mkhwanazi, Mashazi, Gxasheka and suspended head of legal and risk services Khemraj “Kemi” Behari faces corruption charges linked to alleged irregular salary adjustments and

appointments.

The state also alleges that the salary adjustment formed part of a broader scheme in which senior officials benefited from unauthorised remuneration increases amounting to more than R2.6 million.

According to the charge sheet, Mkhwanazi had applied for the position of EMPD deputy chief at a package of about R1.63m but sought consideration for placement in the top salary bracket after his appointment.

The request was allegedly handled by Gxasheka, who was responsible for the municipality’s human resources function.

The state alleges that salary adjustments affecting senior managers were subject to specific approval processes but those had been bypassed in Mkhwanazi’s case.

The alleged salary adjustment came months after questions were raised over Mkhwanazi’s appointment process.

The state alleges that his appointment was irregular because not all interview panel members signed the scoring sheet and he was not subjected to a competence assessment, as required by law.

The charge sheet alleges that Mkhwanazi’s salary package was then adjusted to about R1.796m within the first month of him assuming his

new position.

The case also includes allegations that Behari and Gxasheka received salary increases in 2023. Behari’s notch increased from R2 055 055 on 31 July 31, 2023, to R2 719 512 after an adjustment in August 2023.

Gxasheka’s notch increased from R2 055 005 on 31 July 31, 2023, to R2 719 512 on August 31, 2023. The state alleges that between the 2023/24 and 2025/26 financial years, Ekurhuleni paid an additional R2 658 553.68 to Behari and Gxasheka.

The charge sheet says the payments amounted to illegal gratification linked to the abuse of authority, breach of trust and violation of legal duties. The accused face charges under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

The accused have each been granted R50 000 bail. The matter has been postponed until August 28.

The arrests were sparked by explosive testimony before the Madlanga commission, where witnesses alleged misdemeanours at the metro.