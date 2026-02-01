Senona’s office ejection claim a fabrication – KZN police

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have released a statement setting the record straight following reports that KwaZulu-Natal provincial head of the Hawks Maj Gen Lesetja Senona has claimed that he was kicked out of his office and had his electronic devices taken away from him.

Senona, who has recently appeared before the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, otherwise known as the Madlanga Commission, was reported to have claimed that he had been kicked out of his office by provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

In a statement released on Sunday by KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda, Senona’s claims were dismissed as untrue.

Street parking meeting

“Maj Gen Senona has a dedicated senior manager’s parking bay reserved for him on the parking level 1 of the KwaZulu-Natal provincial headquarters building. The parking is available for him everyday, at any time,” the statement read.

“On Saturday, 31 January 2026, unusual events happened at the provincial headquarters of police in KwaZulu-Natal. Maj-Gen Senona arrived at the building and chose to park on the street parking opposite the building, not at his dedicated parking inside the building. Moments later he was joined by another colonel, also from the Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal. The colonel left his vehicle and joined Maj-Gen Senona in his vehicle for approximately 45 minutes. Later on, Maj-Gen Senona and his secretary entered the building through the main entrance.”

The statement said it was a norm that on weekends and after normal working hours, everybody who enters the KwaZulu-Natal provincial headquarters building, regardless of rank, must sign a register. It said Maj-Gen Senona breached that security protocol by going through to his office without signing the register.

“His secretary signed, but only for herself. The colonel, who also entered the building, also failed to sign the register.”

Security concerns

The statement says the unusual events of Maj-Gen Senona coming to work on a Saturday, the parking of his vehicle on the street and not at his parking bay inside the building, the unusual in-the-car meeting on the street with a colonel, and the failure to sign the mandatory register raised security concerns.

“The South African Police Service has a responsibility to safeguard sensitive information from leakage, and with Maj-Gen Senona’s testimony at the Madlanga Commission revealing that he once sent out police documents to a private person, the unusual events on the day compelled the security personnel on duty, especially those who were manning the camera system, to inform the provincial commissioner of KwaZulu-Natal, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about the unusual activities that they observed, the statement read.”

This prompted Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi to instruct the security personnel to go to Maj-Gen Senona to ask him what he was doing in the office. Maj-Gen Senona is said to have chosen to leave the office, and wanted to take state computer and other documents with him.

“He was then asked to leave all state property behind, except for his official cellphone. Maj-Gen Senona voluntarily left the keys of his office.”

According to the statement, in respect of internal police protocol, Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi informed the acting national head of the Hawks of what happened and asked him to send someone to fetch office keys which Maj-Gen Senona had left with the officer in charge of security officers.

“Police in KwaZulu-Natal are focused on executing their mandate of protecting the residents of KwaZulu-Natal and their property. Any other boardroom matter will be ventilated at the correct platforms at the right time,” the statement said.