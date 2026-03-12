Sentencing delayed for child murderer Amber Lee Hughes

The sentencing hearing for confessed child murderer Amber Lee Hughes has been delayed to 15 April 2026, due to organisational problems.

The 27-year-old former nursery-school teacher was found guilty in August 2025 of raping and killing her ex-partner’s four-year-old daughter, Nada Jane Challita.

The little girl drowned in a bathtub at the couple’s Glenvista, Johannesburg home on 23 January 2023 while Hughes was looking after her.

Hughes admitted to drowning Nada Jane in the bath

In disturbing testimony before the South Gauteng High Court, Hughes admitted to pressing down on Nada Jane in the bathwater until she was completely submerged.

She later claimed that the murder was the only possible way out and she was rescuing the girl from what she called a life of neglect.

Killing followed argument with Nada Jane’s father

Hughes told the court the killing followed a heated argument with Nada Jane’s father, Elie Challita, over his suspected unfaithfulness.

Hughes has spent three years behind bars.

The court heard evidence of her bipolar disorder and learned she had stopped her prescribed medication several months before the killing because of money troubles.

During cross-examination, she said she feared for her life and believed Challita could pay someone to kill her.

Hughes claimed child was abused, neglected

Hughes, who turned 27 in February, claimed on the witness stand that there was abuse and neglect.

However, prosecutors challenged her allegations and confronted her with WhatsApp messages, which contradicted her version of events.

During cross-examination, State Prosecutor Rolene Barnard confronted Hughes with messages between her and Challita.

The State questioned her about the affectionate language used, including references to notes and chocolates. Hughes denied it was romantic.

