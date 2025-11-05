Senzo Mchunu appoints ex-CR17 spindoctor to handle crisis communication

The embattled Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, who was placed on special leave, has appointed a former spindoctor of the CR17 faction in KwaZulu-Natal to handle all his crisis communication related to the Madlanga commission and related matters.

Mchunu, whose name has been heavily battered by revelations at the commission and at the parliamentary Ad Hoc committee, announced the appointment of Sithembiso Mshengu on Wednesday. He said henceforth, all communication should be directed to him for official responses.

To clean up battered image

Prior to this, Mchunu personally handled most queries. He often asked to be given space to state his case before the two platforms than speaking to the media.

“The Minister of Police who is on special leave, Mr Senzo Mchunu, an ANC NEC (national executive committee) member and NWC national working committee) member has appointed Mr Sithembiso Mshengu, with effect from 05 November 2025, to be his personal spokesperson and to manage all media queries on his behalf for the duration of his preparation and appearance in the Madlanga commission.

“He will also cover all matters related to his recent appearance to the Ad Hoc committee and all other related political matters currently,” Mchunu said in a statement.

Mshengu confirmed the appointment when Sunday World reached out to him for a comment.

Long history with minister

Other than shooting to fame in early 2017 when the CR17 faction (which Mchunu was a member of) organised itself into a formal structure in KwaZulu-Natal to counter the influence of the NDZ (Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma) faction, he is a former eThekwini mayoral spokesperson under James Nxumalo.

After the 2019 elections, he was elevated to the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg. There, he served in the environmental affairs portfolio committee, which oversees entities like Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife.

However, after the 2024 general elections, he was rendered jobless when the Umkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP) decimated the ANC, and most seats were lost.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content