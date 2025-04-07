‘Senzo Mchunu never said Bergview principal’s DNA was taken’

The office of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has denied that he said cops had taken the DNA sample of Bergview College principal.

The statement follows a woman in a now-viral video clip telling a crowd that the police had told Cwecwe’s mother, the mother of the rape victim, that the Matatiele school principal’s DNA samples had never been collected.

According to the woman, whose identity is unknown to this publication, Cwecwe’s father suggested that since the case is still pending, DNA samples be obtained from each man who had frequent contact with the child.

“He was the first one to take the DNA test,” the woman said in a video clip.

No foreign DNA discovered

According to the woman, Mchunu said that DNA samples from the principal were collected.

“Maybe he wanted the country to calm down because there was an outcry. Yesterday, a brigadier and a station commander told Cwecwe’s mother that actually, the principal’s DNA test was never taken,” she said.

The video clip went viral after Mchunu called for calm during a media briefing on Friday. The school principal, who is also a suspect in the case, had provided his DNA samples.

Mchunu added during the briefing that no foreign DNA had been discovered on the minor’s body.

In a subsequent statement, Mchunu’s office refuted claims that he said DNA samples from the school principal were collected.

“The minister of police never made any statement that the DNA of the principal of Bergview College had been taken but, based on the initial report received, said he was among those suspected,” Mchunu’s office said in a statement.

Furthermore, Mchunu stated that DNA testing had been performed on seven-year-old Cwecwe.

“These tests were in respect of the minor. The minister gave a comprehensive briefing on Friday to take the nation into confidence on the investigation, wherein he mentioned that three persons of interest had been identified and their samples taken for DNA analysis.”

Sexually assaulted at school

Mchunu went on to say that the police major-general assigned to the case will make sure that a comprehensive investigation is conducted with diligence and that all pertinent evidence is thoroughly reviewed.

“The Ministry of Police reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that all necessary steps are taken to bring clarity and justice to this matter

“We urge the public to rely on official statements from the South African Police Service and the ministry and avoid spreading unverified information that may cause confusion or harm.”

According to the allegations, Cwecwe was sexually assaulted at the school’s athletic field in October 2024. Somebody filed a complaint, but nobody was arrested.

Rather, the school sent her parents a letter of transfer, letting them know they could apply for her at another school.

Since then, the private school has been deregistered by the province’s department of education.

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content