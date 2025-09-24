Senzo Mchunu on his own as clan leaders distance themselves from ‘criminality’

A group of five traditional leaders of the Mchunu clan in KwaZulu-Natal has distanced itself from Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu, saying they have no business shielding him from criminality.

Mchunu was placed on special leave by President Cyril Ramaphosa following allegations of graft against him.

The traditional leaders said this in a statement late on Tuesday in response to media reports. Some media outlets reported that they met with him to hear his side of the story regarding the allegations against him made by Lt General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the Madlanga commission.

Initially pledged support

It was reported that the traditional leaders had pledged to support him to the very end.

But in a sudden twist, the leaders sent out a statement denying that they said they support him. Instead, they claim that they met with him to hear his side of the story and it ended there.

“Amakhosi AmaChunu hereby wish to clarify on the issue of condonation or support any alleged wrongdoings by our family member, the suspended Minister [of police] Mr. Senzo Mchunu,” they said.

“We wish to categorically affirm (sic) the nation as well as Amachunu, that at no stage will amakhosi support criminality or any syndicate. The meeting was aimed to seek clarity from the Minister Mr. Senzo Mchunu, not to condone his wrongdoings. Therefore, we highly support that the law should take its course. And we strongly believe in that no one is above the law.”

The statement comes as Mchunu continues to face more pounding at the Madlanga commission.

More allegations against minister

On Tuesday, National Police Commissioner, Gen Fannie Masemola, told the commission how Mchunu got “visibly angry” after the SAPS public order police unit arrested two suspects for the killing of Phendukani Mabhida, a councillor of the ANC in Mandeni local municipality.

Mchunu was allegedly angered by the fact that the unit decided to move the docket to the political killings task team. He had wanted the same task team to be shut down immediately.

Masemola told the commission that Mchunu was angered by police diligently doing their work. He said it was the first time in his career as a police officer to see a minister angered by impeccable work of his officers.

