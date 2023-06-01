Senzo Mchunu to give update on cholera outbreak intervention

Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu will on Thursday hold a media briefing to provide an update on the latest intervention measures undertaken by the Department and the City of Tshwane to deal with the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.

The briefing will be held at The Capital Menylyn Maine, Pretoria.

Mchunu will be joined by deputy ministers, David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala, as well as the executive mayor of the City of Tshwane metropolitan municipality, Cilliers Brink.

He is also expected to release the Interim Blue Drop Certification Programme Report which calls for excellent drinking water quality.

This is as the Department continues with its efforts to find sustainable water solutions in order to ensure water security in the country.

To date, 24 people have died from cholera in Hammanskraal and Ngwathe, Free State.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.