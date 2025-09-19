‘Senzo Mchunu was upset KZN councillor murder case was referred to political killings task team’

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and former Police Minister Bheki Cele of politically interfering with police work.

Mkhwanazi was speaking on Friday during the third day of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into criminality, political interference, and corruption. Chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the commission’s public hearings are taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

Murder of ANC councillor

Mkhwanazi told evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello SC that in February, ANC councillor Phendukani Mabhida, who served in the Mandeni Local Municipality, was shot and killed by unknown gunmen at his home in KwaSithebe Township, north of Durban, KZN.

Mkhwanazi said after the murder, the district commissioner responsible for the area where Mabhida’s murder occurred, Maj-Gen Anthony Gopaul, referred the murder case docket to the KZN SAPS political killings task team as per procedure.

He said Mchunu called the district commissioner and asked him about Mabhida’s murder.

“The district commissioner told the minister [Mchunu] what happened. [He] told him the case docket was referred to the political killings task team.

“He said the minister [Mchunu] was unhappy that the murder case was referred to the political killings task team and asked the district commissioner why the case was referred to the political killings task team,” said Mkhwanazi.

Mchunu’s bizarre interest in the case

“The district commissioner told minister Mchunu that the case was referred to the political killings task team because it is better resourced and has the investigation capacity to determine the cause of the murder and the people behind it.

“Mchunu then told the district commissioner that he should be kept updated on the case… The minister was upset on who was carrying the docket. And [he] was not interested in the work done by the police to resolve the case.

“Mchunu was upset that there was work done by the political killings task team… He reached out to the district commissioner on February 15 2025 asking for feedback…,” said Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi said after Cele left office in July 2024, he got a call from Cele with a request. Cele asked him to release a General Khumalo from KZN to come to Gauteng and work there.

“I was surprised by this request because when Cele was still police minister, he did not like general Khumalo… I called general Khumalo about Cele’s request. And Khumalo said I should not take Cele’s request seriously.

“Khumalo said Cele wants him to be released from KZN and go to Gauteng so that he is unable to handle the disciplinary hearing of Major General Feroz Khan, who heads counter and security intelligence.

Minister Bheki Cele’s meddling

“I was upset with general Cele when I heard this. I never spoke to him from that day. As a former police minister, I expected better from him…,” said Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi is the commission of inquiry’s first witness. He said the bulk of his testimony will be about the work of the KZN SAPS political killings task team. Also on criminality, political interference, and corruption in the criminal justice system.

The commission continues.

