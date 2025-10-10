Senzo Mchunu’s chief of staff fires back: “Mkhwanazi lied on my employment”

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s Chief of Staff, Cedrick Nkabinde, has hit back at claims made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, accusing him of spreading falsehoods about his qualifications and professional background.

Speaking at an impromptu media briefing in Sandton on Thursday afternoon, a visibly agitated Nkabinde rejected allegations made by Mkhwanazi during a parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee meeting earlier this week.

“Mkhwanazi is a liar,” said Nkabinde. “When I was employed in the private sector, general Mkhwanazi knew exactly where I was working.

“He used to visit my workplace and even attended our end-of-year functions. But now, in a desperate attempt to tarnish my name, he falsely claimed that Minister Mchunu found me unemployed.”

Nkabinde also clarified his qualifications, stating that he holds a BTech degree in policing, which he emphasised is equivalent to a university degree.

This public rebuttal follows remarks made by Mkhwanazi during Tuesday’s committee session, where he cast doubt on Nkabinde’s suitability for the role of chief of staff.

Learning on the job

“Nkabinde is a former SAPS member. He left the service as a junior officer and was later employed by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

“He eventually left IPID and remained unemployed for a significant period. My impression is that he was appointed as the minister’s chief of staff without fully understanding the responsibilities of the position. He had to learn on the job,” Mkhwanazi said.

During his testimony, Mkhwanazi also alleged that it was Nkabinde who had informed him of a close relationship between Mchunu and controversial North West businessman Brown Mogotsi. This came after Mkhwanazi was reportedly approached by Mogotsi in late 2024.

Nkabinde did not deny being acquainted with Mogotsi. Instead, he confirmed that he had facilitated meetings between the businessman and Minister Mchunu, describing Mogotsi as “a guest” who had engaged with the minister in an official capacity.

Both Nkabinde and a suspended deputy police commissioner were subjected to police raids this week. Law enforcement officials reportedly seized electronic devices and other materials as part of an ongoing investigation, the details of which remain undisclosed.

The escalating tensions between senior police officials come amid broader instability within the top ranks of the SAPS, with political interference and factional battles drawing increasing public scrutiny.

